Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Purchases Shares of 19,373 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 40.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $174.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

