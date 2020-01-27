Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,448 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 2.1% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,626,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,775,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $160.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $164.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.89 and a 200-day moving average of $144.13. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

