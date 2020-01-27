Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Sells 1,301 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in Chevron by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 32,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 249,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 91,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

NYSE:CVX opened at $110.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.42 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

