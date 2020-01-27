Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Sells 1,823 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lowered its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up approximately 2.5% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTX. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $956,294.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $151.02 on Monday. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $113.77 and a 52-week high of $155.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.89 and a 200 day moving average of $140.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

