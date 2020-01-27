Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Sells 3,155 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 2.2% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $61.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

