Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Sells 4,454 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lowered its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.3% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after buying an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,383,000 after buying an additional 627,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after buying an additional 4,055,592 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,079,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Bank of America by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,208,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,784,000 after purchasing an additional 485,630 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $301.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

