Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Sells 628 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.5% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 172.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $11,966,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $7,664,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 71.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $231.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.22. The company has a market cap of $253.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $177.41 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

