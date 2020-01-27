Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Sells 749 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lessened its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 2.9% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $4,114,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 25,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Amgen by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.11.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $222.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.14. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

