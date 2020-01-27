Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Sells 913 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA trimmed its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $143.17 on Monday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

