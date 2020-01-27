Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,000. Truist Financial comprises about 2.9% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,180,000. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Truist Financial stock opened at $54.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

