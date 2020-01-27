Obyte Trading 24.8% Higher Over Last Week (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.11 or 0.00286859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. Obyte has a total market cap of $19.24 million and $9,611.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Obyte has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.37 or 0.03343655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00195325 BTC.

999 (999) traded 206.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00074390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035448 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 736,929 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

