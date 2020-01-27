Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 10,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 216,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 399,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,511,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.65. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Bob Shearer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,533.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

