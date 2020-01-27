Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 141,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 1.51% of Ocean Bio-Chem as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBCI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 97,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,850. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

