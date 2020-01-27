Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the December 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of OII stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $12.82. 35,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,103. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.20. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $497.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.81 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after buying an additional 1,153,290 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Oceaneering International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.