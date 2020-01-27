ODEM (ODE) Market Cap Hits $12.13 Million

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. ODEM has a market capitalization of $12.13 million and approximately $601,609.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, ODEM has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.81 or 0.03330505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00195958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123426 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official website for ODEM is odem.io. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

