ODUWA 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $63,517.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $309,333.00 and approximately $63,517.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00050156 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00071625 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,157.34 or 1.01661748 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00040904 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001528 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

