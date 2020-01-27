Odyssey One Day Trading Volume Hits $249,431.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinTiger, FCoin and LBank. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $249,431.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.81 or 0.03330505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00195958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123426 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,330,047,593 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Gate.io, Upbit, Kucoin, IDEX, Bittrex, Bit-Z, HitBTC, CoinTiger, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

