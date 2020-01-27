Ontology Trading Up 4.1% This Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00007702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BCEX, Kucoin and Hotbit. Ontology has a total market cap of $438.09 million and approximately $99.30 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology Profile

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Huobi, OKEx, Binance, BitMart, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bibox, Hotbit, Indodax, Gate.io, BCEX, Upbit and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

