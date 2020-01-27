OP Coin (OPC) Market Capitalization Tops $4,498.00

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. OP Coin has a market cap of $4,498.00 and $1.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OP Coin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One OP Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00050600 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00072041 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,999.22 or 0.99500711 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 2,974.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000420 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00033455 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001534 BTC.

OP Coin Profile

OPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. The official website for OP Coin is opcoin.info. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OP Coin Coin Trading

OP Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OP Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OP Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

