Open Trading Network (OTN) Price Hits $0.0114 on Exchanges

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Open Trading Network token can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, YoBit, HitBTC and Livecoin. Open Trading Network has a market capitalization of $23,092.00 and approximately $183.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.81 or 0.03339697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00195556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028817 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00123282 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

