Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the December 31st total of 29,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:OPNT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.26. 13,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,265. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.23.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.87. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann L. Macdougall bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $96,216.21. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,885 shares of company stock worth $106,604. 30.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

