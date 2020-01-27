OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Update

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $3.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.06.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 29.49%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,324 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.