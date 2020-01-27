Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Opus Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Opus Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

Opus Bank stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 617,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,018. The stock has a market cap of $849.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.34. Opus Bank has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Opus Bank will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 122.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 41.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.