Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Short Interest Down 23.5% in January

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,700 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 586,300 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of ORMP traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $5.01. 62,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,724. The stock has a market cap of $91.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 297.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,137.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 53,043 shares during the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

