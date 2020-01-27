Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Update

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 804,200 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the December 31st total of 560,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Orange stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. Orange has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $16.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORAN shares. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,652,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 490,520 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Orange by 18.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,013,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 155,940 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 249.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 147,780 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the second quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 32.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 43,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

