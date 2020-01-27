Orbs (ORBS) Price Tops $0.0067

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Orbs token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy, Upbit and ProBit Exchange. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $13.45 million and $135,538.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.03351435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00196503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00123938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,017,251,117 tokens. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com.

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

