OST (OST) Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, OST has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One OST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, Gate.io, OKEx and Upbit. OST has a total market cap of $8.06 million and approximately $268,624.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OST Profile

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,519,032 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The official website for OST is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, Binance, IDCM, Coinsuper, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

