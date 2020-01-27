Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will announce $17.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.73 million and the highest is $17.37 million. Oxford Immunotec Global reported sales of $15.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year sales of $72.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.32 million to $72.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $82.00 million, with estimates ranging from $81.01 million to $83.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 199.21%. The business had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXFD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 218.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

OXFD stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

