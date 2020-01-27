Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Update

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,300 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 471,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on OXSQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

OXSQ stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The company has a market cap of $285.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $26,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,206,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,626.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,225,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,464.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,096 shares of company stock worth $142,179 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 32,332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 6.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 145,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

