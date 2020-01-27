P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Short Interest Down 23.2% in January

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 26,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTSI shares. BidaskClub lowered P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $71.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

