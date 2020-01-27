P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Update

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PFIN stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $6.95. 1,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597. The company has a market cap of $21.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.65. P & F Industries has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Get P & F Industries alerts:

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter. P & F Industries had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

About P & F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for P & F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P & F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.