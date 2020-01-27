PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 464,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of PACCAR worth $36,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,333 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,043,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,361,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 991,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 22.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,855,000 after acquiring an additional 153,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP Henricus M. B. Wolters sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $591,225.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,685.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $616,165.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,164.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $76.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.53. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

