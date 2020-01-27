Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 594,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PEIX traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 128,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,606. Pacific Ethanol has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a market cap of $36.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.79.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.42). Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $365.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Ethanol will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 42.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,062,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 615,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 55.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 677,991 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pacific Ethanol in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 112.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 97,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Ethanol in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 33.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

