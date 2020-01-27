Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Short Interest Up 29.8% in January

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 994,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

PD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pagerduty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

PD stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,020. Pagerduty has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pagerduty will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,268,176.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,740,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,033,883.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,264.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Pagerduty during the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Pagerduty during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth about $18,619,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.