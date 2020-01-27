PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Lowered to

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price cut by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from to in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC raised PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.49. 809,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,703. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $369.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 23.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 127.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Catamount Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

