Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 927,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the December 31st total of 676,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PLMR stock opened at $51.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Palomar to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Palomar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $243,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 326,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,879,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,320,000 shares of company stock worth $204,424,050.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.