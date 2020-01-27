Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) & Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Head to Head Review

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.9% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and Greenlight Capital Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar N/A N/A N/A Greenlight Capital Re -10.90% -11.06% -3.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palomar and Greenlight Capital Re’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Greenlight Capital Re $183.03 million 2.01 -$350.05 million N/A N/A

Palomar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenlight Capital Re.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Palomar and Greenlight Capital Re, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 6 0 2.86 Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palomar currently has a consensus target price of $47.60, suggesting a potential downside of 8.30%. Given Palomar’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than Greenlight Capital Re.

Summary

Palomar beats Greenlight Capital Re on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

