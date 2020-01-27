Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) Short Interest Update

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ PANL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $130.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $118.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

PANL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,204,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 898,077 shares during the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.