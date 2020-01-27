Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Update

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 112,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

PHX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,835. The firm has a market cap of $122.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $1.27. The company had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. Research analysts predict that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

PHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $148,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 2.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 368,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $2,921,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

