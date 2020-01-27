Panmure Gordon Reiterates Buy Rating for Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM)

Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Panmure Gordon in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Blue Prism Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,660 ($21.84).

PRSM traded up GBX 109 ($1.43) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,609 ($21.17). 823,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,059. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,131.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,073.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89. Blue Prism Group has a 1 year low of GBX 774.25 ($10.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,030 ($26.70).

Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (104.96) (($1.38)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (98) (($1.29)) by GBX (6.96) (($0.09)). Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Prism Group will post -6.6000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Prism Group news, insider Alastair Bathgate sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,382 ($18.18), for a total transaction of £2,349,400 ($3,090,502.50).

Blue Prism Group Company Profile

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; and blue prism digital exchange for downloading disruptive and AI-enabled capabilities.

