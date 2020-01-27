Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PAG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 495 ($6.51) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Investec downgraded shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 543 ($7.14) target price (up from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LON:PAG traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 522 ($6.87). 606,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 521.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 476.78. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. Paragon Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 385.20 ($5.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31).

In related news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.27), for a total transaction of £143,100 ($188,239.94).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.