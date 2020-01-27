Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 1,358 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $16,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,755,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $868,000. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $130.97 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day moving average is $121.99.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.