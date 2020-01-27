Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 6.6% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $218.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.10. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $160.99 and a 12-month high of $225.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

