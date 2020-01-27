Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 106.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 221.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $180.26 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $137.32 and a 1 year high of $185.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

