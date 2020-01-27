Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,096,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 131,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 39,788 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

