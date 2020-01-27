Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $17.47 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for 8.7% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.47% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $17,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 358,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 96,485 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,151,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $54.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.64. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $54.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3789 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

