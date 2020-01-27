Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,268 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.7% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $198.17 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $156.38 and a 52-week high of $203.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.