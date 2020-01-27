Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 3,080 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,888,000 after buying an additional 1,910,506 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $958,833,000 after buying an additional 186,356 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $748,808,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,795,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $634,748,000 after buying an additional 620,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TH Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $8.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.47. 24,537,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,684,443. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.25. The stock has a market cap of $522.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

