Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 3,325 Shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 93.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

Shares of HYMB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.27. The stock had a trading volume of 149,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,013. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average of $59.07.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.