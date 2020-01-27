Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 5,280 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.85. 2,043,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,660. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.63 and a 12 month high of $138.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

